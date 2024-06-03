How current Lake Okeechobee conditions could affect hurricanes, discharges, toxic algae

Ready or not, we're rolling headlong into Floridians' favorite six months. Hurricane season is in full swing June 1 through Nov. 30, and hopefully, with any luck, no longer.

If you've lived in the Sunshine State for more than a couple years, you know the drill. Stock up now on the Vienna sausages and Spam, peanut butter, cheese crackers, booze, beer and wine, white bread and bottled water (for some dumb reason).

Also, hoard your toilet paper. After all, this time of year, we're all just survivalists.

There's a subset of neighbors living among us responsible for an extra level of preparations. The Army Corps of Engineers recently spent time discussing hurricane season plans with South Florida media and I wanted to share with you what the agency said.

Max Delgado carries a mop past the ruins of Chuck's Seafood's waterfront dining room on the Fort Pierce Inlet on September 6, 2004, following Hurricane Frances. Despite the damage, employees worked on Monday to reopen the restaurant.

Looking ahead, what will this season bring?

"Plan for the worst; Hope for the best."

We've all heard it before. Your favorite local TV weatherperson. National Weather Service forecasters. Jim Cantore and Al Roker. Even James Booth, the Army Corps' Jacksonville commander.

But it's more than just a trite expression to the Army Corps. Booth has overseen the readiness of the district as season nears, at least until July 26 when he moves on and a new commander takes over. With a ridiculous tropical weather forecast from Colorado State University — 23 named storms (9 more than average), 11 hurricanes (4 more than average), five major — Booth knows the district better be ready for anything.

At the Sam Griffith overlook near Lakeport in Glades County on May 15, Booth told a small gaggle of news reporters about district plans as storms make their way across the Atlantic and Caribbean toward Florida.

"We performed an exercise to simulate if the Jacksonville district got hit by two storms. One storm would put water into the lake and generally we'll be OK — a hurricane can bring 3-4 feet of water on the lake," Booth said. "If we get a storm early in the season, we'll be less prone to having to do releases to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers."

Col. James Booth speaks with members of the media on May 15, 2024 at Lakeport along the shores of Lake Okeechobee.

Where is the lake today?

The lake is showing signs of having ample capacity to handle one tropical system. Between Feb. 17 and March 28, the Corps authorized 56.2 billion gallons of Lake O discharges to the St. Lucie and 145.6 billion gallons to the Caloosahatchee (more than 201 billion gallons total). After that, a dry April and May allowed the lake to be drawn down for agricultural irrigation.

The lake went from 16 feet, 4 inches in mid-February to about 13 feet by the end of last week. That creates about 4 feet of storage in the 730-square-mile lake. That's perfect.

Refer back on Hurricane Ian in October 2022 for precedence.

Ian rose Lake O about 3 feet, 4 inches in about a month as rainfall runoff made its way from downtown Kissimmee through the Chain of Lakes and Kissimmee River. Irma in September 2017 added 3 feet of lake level in three weeks. Remember, hurricanes are large and affect a wide area. Ian made landfall in Fort Myers. Irma in the Florida Keys. Yet rain fell over the Kissimmee Basin a couple hundred miles away.

"A good 'back of the napkin' way to predict how much lake rise comes from rainfall is to take whatever rain falls over the Kissimmee Basin and multiply by three. So if a system-wide 4 inches of rain falls, it will cause about 12 inches of rise on the lake," said Corps water manager Savannah Lacy. Every storm is different and creates unique circumstances, Lacy reminded.

Will the cut-off wall help?

Booth said the 143-mile-long, 34-foot-high Herbert Hoover Dike will not be a concern going into hurricane seasons in the near future. Fifteen years and $1.6 billion to build a 56.2-mile-long cutoff wall deep in the dike's embankment gives the Corps a secure feeling. Lakeside communities are protected from storm-caused flooding that cost over 2,800 farmworkers their lives in 1926 and 1928.

"We're confident in the structure of the [dike] with over 10 feet of water shifting up against the embankment along the south shore. We just want to make sure that water is not going to slosh over the top," Booth said.

It won't. The lake never will get that high, unless sea level rise catches up.

Will algae come into Stuart?

The final unknown for this hurricane season and Lake Okeechobee comes down to toxic algae. In previous years — 2005, 2008, 2013, 2016 and 2018 — the Corps discharged algae-laden water from the lake into the estuaries at Fort Myers and Stuart. What's important to note is that no toxic algae formed in these estuaries without Lake O discharges, despite what a few misguided voices will tell you.

Booth's answer to my question was telling. It shows a shift in policy and philosophy within the Jacksonville district.

"It comes down to the level of algae there is and the need to (discharge lake water). If there is significant algae up against a structure, like Port Mayaca Dam, I'm always going to hold off on the release until the algae activity dissipates. But if we have to move water, we may get forced to that level," Booth said.

He expects we'll also be following direction from the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) by then, too, which calls for fewer and smaller discharge events to the St. Lucie.

Stop discharges: Mast, SFWMD say Army Corps should stop Lake O discharges; DEP confirms algae in river

Let's go on LOSOM: Army Corps began new Lake O management plan 5 years ago. What is taking so long?

Based on history, we generally don't receive lake-filling hurricanes or tropical systems until late August into early October. Booth's successor — Col. Brandon Bowman — will be making those decisions, but the incidence of toxic algae — at least in recent years — dissipates by then.

So it looks like St. Lucie River area residents are probably in the clear for 2024.

At least we can hope for the best — after, of course, we prepare for the worst.

Ed Killer is a columnist with TCPalm. This is his opinion. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane season: Army Corps, Lake Okeechobee, Hoover Dike are ready