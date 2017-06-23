Curious wild seal checking out a snorkeler is amazing and nerve-wracking

Few people get to experience the glory of nature up close and personal.

SEE ALSO: Dolphins prove they're the coolest animals alive by hydroplaning on the shore

Blogger and Adventurer Lizzie Carr was snorkeling off the southwest coast of England in the Isle of Scilly with a group of friends when she captured the amazing moment a curious seal swam up to greet them.

In the video she posted to Instagram, the wild animal investigated Carr's fellow snorkeler using its whiskers and — more frighteningly — its teeth.

The wild seal used its toothy mouth to examine the snorkeler's head, but Carr dispelled any worry about the encounter in her post.

"Don't worry — he's being friendly," she wrote. "Seals use their whiskers and mouths to judge size, shape and textures."

"The cheeky seal was so inquisitive and playful. He just wanted to play. When he started to lay on top of us we soon realised he was after a little tummy rub."

Although this closer encounter is pretty amazing to watch, it's preferably done from a distance.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association warns against getting too close to wild seals for that picture perfect selfie.

"Getting too close to a wild animal puts you—and the animal—at risk," said the NOAA. "Seals have powerful jaws, and can leave a lasting impression."

Thankfully, no one in Carr's group was injured.