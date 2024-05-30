Curfew crackdowns have happened in Lansing before

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tuesday’s press conference with promises of an aggressive enforcement of the city’s curfew ordinance is not a new strategy to address an uptick in gun violence amongst this city’s youth.

During the administration of former Mayor Virg Bernero, a citywide crackdown on curfew violations was brought to bear in the city, but former Lansing City Council President Carol Wood says there’s a lot more to consider than just announcing a crackdown.

The ordinance currently prohibits children under 12 from being out without a parent or guardian from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Those youth 13 to 16 are required to be home by midnight.

A group of youth, ages 16-20, were involved in a mass shooting early on Memorial Day morning in downtown Lansing. City officials are calling for a crackdown with the city’s curfew ordinance. (FILE Photo. WLNS)

And while Lansing Police Department leaders and Mayor Andy Schor have announced their plans to crackdown, Wood says the same actions under Bernero faced obstacles – including an understaffed and overworked police force.

“As good as the idea of a curfew is, part of it is enforcement,” Wood tells 6 News. “Do we have enough officers to enforce it? Where does it come in the priority of calls?”

Wood says previous attempts at crackdowns saw teens caught up in curfew violations delivered to a local community center. There the youth sat – either with employees of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department or an officer – until, and if, a parent or legal guardian retrieved the youth.

Sometimes, she says, no responsible adult came.

In addition to monitoring those youth detained in curfew sweeps, the city needs to consider addressing repeat offenders and punishments.

“Are we ticketing them? Giving them community service?” She asks of city plans for violators. “To have a multi-pronged process is what is needed to make sure that a curfew is effective.”

Scott Bean, spokesman for the city, tells 6 News in a phone interview that city officials and law enforcement are still working out details on the enforcement actions.

Currently, he says, police will take violators home or, if a parent or guardian can’t be reached or isn’t home, they’ll be taken to the Lansing Police Department lobby until a responsible adult is available.

Who will watch the youth at the police department is “unclear,” Bean says. He says the city is also determining what actions need to be taken to address repeat offenses.

He says the ordinance and enforcement efforts are all part of an ongoing “conversation.”

“Not having worked through those and just making an announcement, “We’re going to really enforce curfews,” is not going to work,” says Wood, who retired from city council in January after 20 years. “It didn’t work back then and it’s not going to work now.”

She added, “Shouldn’t you have worked that out before you announced that you were doing the curfew? It’s like saying, “I’m buying a house and the house isn’t for sale yet and, you know, I’m going to go buy your car, but you haven’t put it up for sale yet.”

While current members of Council have expressed support for the curfew plans, Wood says she’s encouraging her former colleagues to urge the Schor administration to share the entire plan for enforcement and punishment with Council and residents.

