Cures from Your Own Kitchen with Dr. Taz

Whip up health and beauty remedies with common ingredients you probably already have! Nutritionist Dr. Tasneem Bhatia is here to show you how.

Dr. Bhatia – aka “Dr. Taz” -- is the author of “The 21-Day Belly Fix” and host of the online show “Kitchen Cures.” First she explains her cold and flu remedy, “Golden Milk.” “While I know that there’s nothing that definitively takes care of it, this can help,” she says.

Golden Milk contains ground ginger, cloves, turmeric, honey, and the nondairy milk of your choice. Dr. Taz explains that the spices have antibacterial and antiviral properties, while the honey soothes the throat and helps break up congestion and suppress coughs. Dr. Taz recommends sipping Golden Milk once a day during cold and flu season to boost your immunity, or up to three times a day if you do get sick to treat your symptoms.

Once you’re feeling your best, it’s time to get beautiful. “I have a mask to help tighten that double chin!” she says, “And once again, it’s really easy to make.” Her recipe contains honey, milk, and eggs. The protein in the eggs tightens the skin, collagen plumps it, and vitamin A promotes skin turnover. Honey removes excess fluid and milk exfoliates.

She applies the mask to Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon – “It smells good!” he comments. This can be used once a week. Just paint it on, wait 10-15 minutes, and rinse it off afterward.

Before you head to the drugstore, check the refrigerator. The cure you want may be closer than you think! Get the recipes here.