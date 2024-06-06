A cuppa and a flip: One chain opens another outlet in Wichita Falls, another closes one

Wichita Falls has welcomed a new store for one chain outlet and said goodbye to another — at least temporarily.

A new Starbucks has opened at 1200 East Central Freeway at Windthorst Road.

This makes the seventh location for the coffeehouse chain in the city. Starbucks opened in Seattle in 1971. The latest Wichita Falls store is one if nearly 16,000 outlets across the country.

Starbucks located off Central E Fwy and Old Windthorst Rd, in Wichita Falls.

But Wichita Falls has lost a longtime outlet for another chain, at least for the time being.

The IHOP restaurant, a long-time fixture on Broad Street near downtown Wichita Falls has closed until further notice.

The IHOP restaurant at 1004 Broad St. has shut down. Signs on the front door said the business was temporarily closed. No reason was given for the closing. Emails to the IHOP home offices were not immediately answered.

The IHOP restaurant on Broad Street in Wichita Falls has closed until further notice.

The building sustained a collapsed roof due to a storm in March and was closed for a while for repairs. It was not immediately clear if the current closing is due to the damage.

The restaurant chain that specializes in breakfast items has a second location at 4025 Southwest Parkway that remains open for business.

