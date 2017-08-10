Cup champ Burling joins Team Brunel for Volvo Ocean Race

ALICANTE, Spain (AP) — America's Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Peter Burling has joined Team Brunel for the Volvo Ocean Race.

If Team Brunel wins the bluewater classic, Burling would become the first sailor to win the "Triple Crown" of an Olympic gold medal, the America's Cup and the VOR.

Burling helmed Emirates Team New Zealand to an upset of two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup in June.

Last summer, he teamed with ETNZ crewmate Blair Tuke to win the gold medal in the 49er class in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Tuke joined MAPFRE last month, which will give him a shot at winning sailing's Triple Crown.

The only sailor who has come close is American John Kostecki, who won the America's Cup, Volvo Ocean race and an Olympic silver medal.

The Volvo Ocean Race begins on Oct. 22