CHEBOYGAN — Coast Guard veteran Carman Cunningham was recently named Cheboygan County's Hometown Hero for the month of May.

Cunningham retired from the Coast Guard with over 21 years of service.

After retirement, Cunningham has continued to serve as a mentor and to assist active duty and recently separated service members.

According to the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee, Cunningham has helped organize monthly veteran coffee hours and veteran appreciation events. He has volunteered with the Veterans Park project and has also supported local sportsman clubs by donating equipment and helping to organize and prepare for the disabled veteran hunt.

In addition, Cunningham donates venison to local veterans in need and has served on the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund Committee.

Coast Guard veteran Carman Cunningham (left) was named Cheboygan County's Hometown Hero for the month of May.

The goal of the Hometown Hero program is to recognize veterans who have not only served their country, but have also given back to the community in which they live and have a positive impact.

Members of the community can nominate a veteran to receive the award by filling out a form. These forms need to contain the veteran's name, their branch of service, what years they served in the military and why the nominating person feels the veteran should be honored.

These forms can be picked up at the Cheboygan County Veterans Services Office in Room 122, on the lower level of the Cheboygan County Building. The form can also be found online.

Completed forms can be returned to the veterans office, or by mailing them to Hometown Heroes, Cheboygan County Veterans Service, 870 S. Main St., Room 122, Cheboygan, MI 49721.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cunningham named Hometown Hero for May