Cumberland woman pleads guilty to federal firearms offense

Apr. 10—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Cumberland woman pleaded guilty recently to a federal firearms charge in U.S. District Court.

Jace Marie Fairall, 31, entered the plea on a charge of making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm.

According to court documents, Fairall falsified a firearms form at a retailer in Ridgeley, West Virginia, and attempted to purchase a firearm for someone in exchange for drugs.

Fairall is facing up to 10 years in federal prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.