Cumberland woman awaiting extradition to Frederick County

Jun. 12—CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting extradition to Frederick County after she was jailed in a traffic arrest Tuesday, according to Cumberland Police.

Ashley N. Decarlo, 37, was arrested on cocaine possession charges as well as hindering and obstructing police when her vehicle was stopped at an unspecified location in the city.

A computer check also revealed Decarlo is wanted by Frederick County circuit court for failure to appear, police said.

Police said a K-9 scan led to discovery of cocaine in the Decarlo's possession before a district court commissioner ordered her jailed on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.