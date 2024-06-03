Cumberland woman arrested in park pool assault complaint

Jun. 3—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly assaulted three people at the public swimming pool at Constitution Park, according to Cumberland Police.

Xianna Letese Kesler was arrested on two counts of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct following the incident Saturday.

Kesler, 33, was arrested after police conducted interviews of witnesses and employees of the park pool.

Kesler is now awaiting trial in district court.