Cumberland Valley School District struggling with budget

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland Valley School District has a more than $185 million budget for the 2024-2025 school year. But with the way the budget is now, including raising taxes, it would result in a more than $7 million deficit.

The school board is looking at ways to cut costs including decreasing pay for some, reducing the number of subs needed for non-paid time off absences, and reducing programs along with others.

A school district employee says cutting back is not the solution.

“I’ve had several retirees who have already told me that if the rate is reduced, they will not come in,” said teacher Carol Yanity.

At the same time, the school is working on two construction projects costing more than $125 million which would expand Eagle View Middle School and Green Ridge Elementary because they are at capacity.

“There are two learning support teachers who are sharing a classroom and many of the teachers are teaching in the lobby. You have the third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms have 29 to 30 students. You have the reading specialist and the occupational therapists who are now working out of what used to be storage classrooms,” said Yanity.

Some board members don’t want to move forward with these two projects because of the current deficit. They want to balance the budget first.

“Are we being responsible, is spending $125 million the only way that we can address the capacity issues and requirements of the district? I think it could be less,” said board member Brian Drapp.

But Yanity says, “By balancing the budget, you’re going to lead to higher burnout and staff to leave.”

No decisions were made at Monday night’s school board meeting. The board did decide to table discussions on the two construction projects until the budget is further discussed.

The final vote on the budget is June 17th.

