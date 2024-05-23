Cumberland man jailed on felony assault charge

May 23—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday on felony assault and related charges following an overnight incident in the 100 block of Oak Street, according to Cumberland Police.

Marley Z. Powell, 30, was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner following the 2 a.m. arrest.

The victim apparently did not require medical treatment at the scene.

Powell's arrest was made without incident in the vicinity of the alleged assault a short time he had fled from the property, police said.