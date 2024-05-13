Cumberland man arrested in South End ax assault

May 13—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Sunday night after he attempted to strike a person with an ax and damaged a vehicle, according to Cumberland Police.

City police officers arrested Zacharian Tyler Jones without further incident during investigation of the 7:15 p.m., complaint in the 200 block of Oak Street.

No injuries were reported.

Jones, 33, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious property less than $1,000 and related offenses before a court commissioner ordered him confined without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center.