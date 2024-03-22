Cumberland man arrested on drug charges in traffic stop

Mar. 22—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday after he was arrested on a drug distribution charge during a traffic stop Thursday on Browning Street, according to Cumberland Police.

William Albert Fahey, 75, was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and an outstanding warrant charging him with burglary of a residence in the fourth degree.

Fahey was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bond on the drug distribution charge, pending bail review Friday in district court. He posted $1,000 bond on the burglary charge, police said.

The arrest was made after Fahey was reportedly observed tossing a baggie with suspected crack cocaine out of his vehicle as a city officer approached during the stop about 3 p.m.

Police said the warrant charge stemmed from a trespassing complaint March 20 at a Blaul Avenue residence.