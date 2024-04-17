Cumberland man arrested on drug charge

Apr. 17—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Tuesday on drug distribution and possession charges after Cumberland Police investigated a report of suspicious activity in the area of South Centre Street and Salem Court.

Officers observed a suspect concealing items in the waistband of his pants as he attempted to leave the area.

Upon further investigation, the suspect, Lyle Brandon Butts, was found in possession of suspected fentanyl in a quantity that indicated the intention of sales, police said.

Butts, 35, was charged of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and related offenses.

He was being held without bond Wednesday in the Allegany County Detention Center.