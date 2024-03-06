Cumberland man arrested on assault charges

Mar. 6—CUMBERLAND — A city man was ordered jailed without bond Tuesday following his arrest in connection with a Feb. 17 incident in which a female victim was dragged down a staircase and choked at Riverbend Court apartments, according to Cumberland Police.

A warrant issued the following day by district court led to the arrest Tuesday of Travell T. Awkward, 29, on a felony charge of first-degree assault and misdemeanor offenses of false imprisonment and second-degree assault.

The victim was treated at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel before being taken to UPMC Western Maryland for further treatment.

Awkward remained jailed Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending his next court appearance.

Cumberland Police investigated the incident that began with a well-being check after the victim texted a request for help.