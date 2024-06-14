Cumberland County residents share reaction to Hunter Biden guilty verdict

Jun. 13—Cumberland County residents shared their reactions to Hunter Biden's guilty verdict earlier this week. In this case, many agree the evidence was there and he was convicted in a fair trial.

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors say, he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form, claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

It's the first time both parties in a presidential race are linked in their immediate families to convicted felons. Trump was convicted recently on 34 felony counts and faces more indictments.

Hunter Biden, 54, said he was disappointed by the outcome but grateful for the support of his family and friends. His attorney said they will "continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available."

President Joe Biden said he would accept the outcome of the case and "will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

"Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that," the president said.

In Crossville, some residents were willing to share their opinions.

"He broke the law and was found guilty by a jury of citizens. That is how the law works and it works the same for everyone regardless of who they are ...," Fred Summers, said.

"Any of us would be guilty, but because his father is who he is, Hunter gets more press. Like spectators at an accident scene. People want to see the gore. Been there and saw that too many times," Kathy Gilray said.

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty in Delaware of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

He faces up to 25 years but legal analysts speculate first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum. The judge did not set a sentencing date.

Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump both argued they were victimized by politics. Trump has continued to claim his verdict was "rigged." President Joe Biden said he would accept the verdict and would not seek to pardon his son.

Crossville resident Randy Neal said, "Another high profile case, just like the former president's trial. Both defendants represented by competent counsel, a jury of their peers, and we finally have proof that no one is above the law."

"The evidence was there to convict Hunter Biden and the jury did," said Christy Bailey of Crossville.

Hunter Biden's legal troubles aren't over. He also faces a trial in September in California on charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

"Hunter Biden was convicted of an illegal gun purchase in the family's home state of Delaware, a friendly jurisdiction. What is more important is that Hunter Biden's laptop and all of its contents were introduced into evidence in that trial. He will be tried in California regarding the significant charges of income tax evasion. I am concerned that there are many other crimes that have yet to surface. The American people deserve to know if there are crimes regarding the international relations of the family," said Craig Clark, Cumberland County resident and Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Hunter Biden's lawyers had argued that he did not consider himself an "addict" when he bought the gun. They attempted to demonstrate Biden was trying to turn his life around at the time and had completed a rehabilitation program at the end of August 2018.

He also claimed he was charged because the Justice Department bowed to pressure from Republicans who argued the Democratic president's son was getting preferential treatment.

"It's unfortunate that even adult children of politicians are placed in the spotlight of media and public attention. Hunter Biden, as a 48-year-old adult did not follow the law in acquiring a handgun. If it had been any other 48-year-old man, this would sadly be everyday news and no one would remember the name of the offender. Of the various allegations regarding Hunter Biden, this offense is concerning, but not as significant to national affairs as the dealings with foreign governments, said Linda Clark, Cumberland County resident and state GOP District 15 Committeewoman.

"In contrast to the verdict regarding President Trump, no legal experts seem to be asserting judicial error or bias on the part of the judge or jury pool," she continued. "However, Hunter Biden is certainly entitled to an appeal, if he feels unfairly treated."

Law enforcement raised questions about the revolver after Hallie Biden, widow of Hunter's brother Beau, found it unloaded in Hunter's truck on Oct. 23, 2018, and threw it into a garbage can at a grocery store, where a man inadvertently fished it out of the trash, she testified in court.

Hallie Biden, who had a romantic relationship with Hunter after Beau died, eventually called the police. Officers retrieved the gun from the man who took the gun along with other recyclables from the trash. The case was eventually closed because of lack of cooperation from Hunter Biden, who was considered the victim.

