Cumberland County residents inducted to Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Cumberland County residents were celebrated this week by the Cumberland County Commissioners and the Cumberland County Elections Bureau for their outstanding voting records.

Wanda Hunter, Carlisle, and Richard Arnold, Lemoyne, were both inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame for 50 consecutive years of voting.

A ceremony was held Tuesday in their honor.

According to the county, only 546 Cumberland County residents have been inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame to date. To be eligible, Pennsylvanians must vote in every November general election for 50 years.

October 21 is the last day to register before the November 5 election. To register, visit vote.pa.gov/Register.

