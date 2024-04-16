Cumberland County Prison cleared after bomb threat
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A bomb threat was called into the Cumberland County Prison on Monday evening.
According to a county spokesperson, the threat was called in at 5:01 p.m. on Monday.
K-9s from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Carlisle Borough Police swept the prison and at 7:15 p.m. the building was cleared.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Carlisle Borough, and Middlesex Township Police Departments responded to assist with the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available
