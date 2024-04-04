Cumberland County man jailed in sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

A Cumberland County man was arrested Thursday on allegations he provided a 14-year-old girl with alcohol and then sexually assaulting her in February, court records show.

Dustin Mitchell Grant, 28, of Waldos Beach Road, is charged with indecent liberties with a child, second-degree forced sexual offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the Feb. 15 incident.

According to an arrest warrant, Grant gave the minor shots of liquor and showed her images of his genitalia and his ex-fiance naked. He then put his hand down the child's pants and sexually assaulted her, the warrant states.

More: Fort Liberty soldier allegedly groped woman at Hope Mills bar, charged with sexual battery

The record states that in an interview with a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office detective March 21, Grant reportedly confirmed he was drinking on the night of the assault and the minor was present, court records show. He also allegedly confirmed the existence of the photographs the child said he showed her, the record states.

Grant reportedly stated during the interview that there is no way the minor could have access to his phone without his knowledge because "he has a long password," according to court records.

The record also alleges that while Grant was alone with his mother in the Sheriff's Office interview room, he "made the spontaneous utterance 'I should tell them I tried to kiss her.'"

Grant surrendered to the Cumberland County jail Thursday. He was released Monday after posting $5,000 bail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Dustin Grant arrested after giving teen alcohol and assaulting her