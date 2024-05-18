The Portage County Engineer's Office has scheduled a series of road closures for culvert replacements in Ravenna Township starting Tuesday.

A Lovers Lane closure will be between Red Brush and Cleveland roads and Red Brush Road closures will all be between Lovers Lane and Brady Lake Road. All closures will be from 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and school buses will not be permitted through during these times.

Closures include:

Tuesday at 3400 Lovers Lane.

Wednesday at at 6763 Red Brush Road.

Thursday at 6899 Red Brush Road.

May 28 at 6610 Red Brush Road.

Go to www.portagecounty-oh.gov/engineer for road closure information.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Culvert work starts Tuesday in Ravenna Township