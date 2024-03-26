Culvert work to impact U.S. 30 traffic in Crawford County starting April 1

U.S. Route 30, from Crawford Wyandot Road to Old Lincoln Highway, will be reduced to one lane in each direction for a culvert maintenance project beginning April 1, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

One 12-foot lane of traffic will be maintained with drums and a concrete barrier wall.

Work is expected to be completed in August.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Culvert replacement to impact traffic on U.S. 30 in Crawford County