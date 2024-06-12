CAMBRIDGE − The Guernsey County Highway Department has announced that Lodge Road (County Road 78) will be closed between Cox Road (Washington Township Road 8772) and Owens Road (Washington Township Road 874) from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday for culvert replacements.

For updates on county road closures, visit www.guernseycountyengineer.com. For information on ODOT closures visit OHGO.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Culvert work to close portion of Lodge Road