Culvert bridge replacement, adaptive traffic signals among projects planned in Hudson

Several capital projects, including a culvert bridge replacement over Brandywine Creek Tributary and new adaptive traffic signals, are in the works for Hudson this year.

Hudson has several major projects planned for 2024 to enhance roads, trails and sidewalks throughout the city.

The city's largest project of the year is reserved for one of its busiest streets: South Main Street (state Route 91), where crews will replace the culvert bridge over Brandywine Creek Tributary near Yours Truly Restaurant.

The project includes the replacement of a bridge carrying a stream under Route 91, the city said in a news release. The older western portion of the bridge is deteriorating and will be replaced up to the eastern portion of the bridge, which was constructed in 2004.

In addition, the western bridge abutment will be redesigned to accommodate a shared use of a walk/bike/run path that will extend from the Yours Truly driveway to just south of the railroad's overhead bridge.

The project also includes curbs and a new sidewalk on the west side only of Route 91, and the entire roadway will be resurfaced between the project limits. Commercial businesses will remain open during the project.

The project will be constructed in three phases:

Phase 1 involves replacement of the bridge, which will require a 16-day closure of Route 91 between Yours Truly restaurant and the railroad overpass. Construction will occur after July 4 and will be completed before Hudson schools are back in session. A detour will be posted.

Phase 2 includes construction of the curb, drainage features and shared-use path and will require closing of the middle two-way left turn lane on Route 91.

Phase 3 construction will be roadway resurfacing on Route 91 and project cleanup.

Two-way traffic will be maintained during Phases 2 and 3.

The project funding is split between Hudson and the Ohio Department of Transportation and will be managed by ODOT. The project cost is $715,000, while the city's cost is $224,840.

Improving traffic with adaptive signals

Hudson also plans to add new adaptive traffic signals, the city said in the news release. These will use video detection to monitor traffic and use the city's high-speed fiber network to continuously update signal timing to more efficiently move cars through an intersection or road segment.

Adaptive signals also increase safety by reducing stops, the city said in the release.

The project will introduce the new adaptive signals at 16 locations in the downtown and along state Routes 91 and 303. The project will cost about $2.9 million, with a portion being paid with ODOT funds. Drivers will begin seeing the new signal system this year.

Additional projects in the works this year

Valley View Road will also be resurfaced from the north city limit to Route 91 along with updated pavement markings beginning in early spring. During this project, the asphalt surface will be removed and then replaced. Minimal traffic delays are expected expected. The estimated cost is $700,000, with partial funding from ODOT.

Sidewalk improvements are scheduled to begin this summer and fall along state Route 303 from West Case Drive to the Hudson Crossing Business Park. This will include a new sidewalk and storm water project along Route 303, between West Case Drive and Nicholson Drive.

As a separate project, another sidewalk section between Nicholson Drive and Terex Road is scheduled for construction in 2024. The city said it expects slight traffic delays on Route 303 during this project.

The estimated cost for the two sidewalks is around $2 million. Storm improvements are estimated to cost another $875,000.

Another sidewalk will be constructed from Hunting Hollow Drive to the intersection of Hines Hill Road and Valley View Road, then extend down Hines Hill Road to Glastonbury Drive, costing approximately $1.9 million.

Additionally, a new 8- to 10-foot multi-purpose trail is scheduled for completion along East Barlow Road between Barlow Farm Park and Wood Hollow Metro Park in early fall to winter 2024, costing around $1.2 million.

Temporary detours may occur during project completion at the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks. The project is currently under design, with evaluation of crossing improvements at Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks ongoing, the city said.

The cost and timeline of each project are tentative and subject to change. For details about the city's 2024 capital improvement projects, visit hudson.oh.us/ConstructionStoryMap.

