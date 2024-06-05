Culverhouse donates $500,000 to Trump after what he called a politically motivated trial

Sarasota developer Hugh Culverhouse Jr. will donate $500,000 in support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign because he considers the former president's recent conviction in New York politically motivated.

Culverhouse, a former assistant U.S. attorney and trial attorney, told the Herald-Tribune that while he is not a fan of Trump, or President Joe Biden, he wanted to take a stand against what he sees as using the justice system to orchestrate a partisan hit on the former president.

“I don’t care if Trump is a Republican or a Democrat. The judicial system cannot be used as a political tool. The Democrats crossed the line in this persecution, the same I would say if the Republicans treated President Biden this way,” he said in an email.

Trump was convicted of 34 counts of fraud by a New York court for the cover-up of a $130,000 hush-money payment during the 2016 campaign to an adult film actress with whom he once had a tryst. The presumptive frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination also faces three other indictments − two in federal court and one in the state of Georgia.

Culverhouse said he thinks Trump has had to effectively forfeit his right to testify, given that anything the former president says on a witness stand could be used against him in his other cases.

Sarasota County developer Culverhouse calls Trump trial "Democrats' stupidest hour"

He also said the principle would apply if the situation was reversed, and admitted Trump could use his criminal trials as an excuse to use the Justice Department against Joe Biden if he were to win. The developer did say he would not be as willing to donate to a Democratic candidate for president.

"I think it was the Democrats' stupidest hour," Culverhouse said. "If Joe Biden wants to go against Trump, mano a mano, then get rid of the (indictments), toss them out and be a man because you are trying to wear the guy down financially and physically."

Biden has made it clear he will not interfere with the Trump indictments. The president also would be unable to pardon Trump for the Georgia case, because it is at the state level.

Culverhouse's donation will go to the Trump 47 political action committee − its 22nd largest of the campaign. The committee’s second largest of about $824,000 came from Joe Ricketts, the recent commencement speaker for New College of Florida’s graduation, according to federal election finance records.

Culverhouse's donation to the committee supporting Trump makes him one of the former president's largest financial backers in the Sarasota/Manatee region, which Trump carried easily in both 2016 and 2020.

The Palmer Ranch developer’s record of political donations and philanthropy shows several leaps across the American political divide. He has donated to both Republicans and Democrats.

A supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions, Culverhouse gave at least $740,000 directly to political action committees that supported the governor’s failed bid for the White House.

Who is Hugh Culverhouse Jr.?

On the other end of the spectrum, in 2019, Culverhouse's $26.5 million donation to the University of Alabama was returned after he called for a boycott over the state’s limitations on abortion.

Culverhouse said at the time his call for a boycott in relation to the Alabama legislation was to discourage Florida lawmakers from a similar move. “What I’m doing is a warning to Florida,” Culverhouse told the Herald-Tribune. “You start (expletive) with women’s rights, I’m going to start (expletive) with you.”

Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Culverhouse also this year agreed to temporarily fund Sarasota County’s 211 helpline and attacked the Sarasota County Commission for cutting all ties to United Way Suncoast after commissioners objected to the 211 helpline listing Planned Parenthood as a potential referral service.

He previously funded a failed lawsuit that ended in 2020 alleging the Sarasota County Commission redrew commissioners' districts in a way that was racially discriminatory.

Culverhouse also recently gave $500,000 to Downtown Sarasota’s Episcopalian Church of the Redeemer and once funded a successful campaign to oust an incumbent judge.

“I know many things I support or oppose seem contradictory,” Culverhouse said, referring to candidates and issues he has supported over the years.

"I do what I do because I feel like it," he later said.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota's Hugh Culverhouse Jr. donates $500,000 to Trump after trial