Culprits indicted after driving a dead man through bank drive-thru

Apr. 13—ASHTABULA — Two women who allegedly transported a city man's body to a bank to try to withdraw money from his account have been indicted on felony charges.

A man who helped them also was indicted.

Karen Casbohm and Loreen Bea Feralo were charged with gross abuse of a corpse and theft from a person in a protected class, both fifth-degree felonies, according to an Ashtabula County Grand Jury indictment.

Justin Dwayne Kelly was also charged with gross abuse of a corpse.

On March 4, Casbohm and Feralo allegedly — with Kelly's help — placed the body of Douglas Layman, 80, in the passenger seat of a vehicle and drove to a bank, where according to court records they were able to withdraw $900 from the dead man's account.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell has said the women had previously taken Layman to the bank to withdraw money before he died.

According to Ashtabula police reports, the women drove from the bank to the Ashtabula County Medical Center emergency room, where they dropped off Layman's body and left without providing ER staff any information about the dead man.

Police said one of the women later called the ER and provided Layman's name.

Police eventually were able to identify and locate Casbohm and Feralo, who were arrested. Further investigation led authorities to Kelly, who was arrested later last month for his alleged role in the bizarre case.

According to police, Kelly helped the women get Layman's body from the dead man's home to their vehicle.