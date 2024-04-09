Cullman man killed in wreck

Apr. 9—A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. Monday, April 8, has claimed the life of a Cullman man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James K. Neal, 89, was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned multiple times. Neal was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Cullman County 813 near Cullman County 410, approximately six miles west of Good Hope. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.