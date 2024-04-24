Cullman City recognizes local educators

Apr. 24—Cullman City Schools were represented by several educators Monday, as Mayor Woody Jacobs proclaimed the upcoming week of May 6, Teacher Appreciation Week.

Jacobs said the local proclamation aligns itself with the nationally recognized Teacher Appreciation Week which recognizes the "unwavering commitment of educators."

"Whereas National Teacher Appreciation Week provides an opportunity to express our gratitude for the invaluable contributions made by teachers each day, the city of Cullman recognizes the importance of honoring and celebrating the hard work, dedication and passion exhibited by our educators," Jacobs read from the proclamation.

While superintendent Kyle Kallhoff noted several administrators in attendance, he said the impact from individual classroom teachers has been one of the largest contributing factors for the district's success.

"There are several principals here, and of course I'm here, but the rubber doesn't meet the road with us. It's with our teachers. When you're one of the Top-5 school systems in the state of Alabama, and we are one of the top-five, there has to be something special going on inside of the classroom," Kallhoff said.

Kallhoff also provided the council with his final quarterly report of the school year. In addition to bringing the council up to speed on the district's recent STEM related events, Kallhoff brought attention to a few upcoming events.

Kallhoff said the window to apply as a non-resident student would open May 1, and continue through mid-June. He said the district would primarily be seeking seventh and eighth grade students.

Jacobs tied the achievements of local schools to his next order of business, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. John's Evangelical Church.

"Cullman is ranked fifth in schools and that doesn't just happen. I think part of that reason is our churches and how strong we are in our faith in Cullman," Jacobs said.

St. John's Pastor John Richter said the true anniversary fell on May 1 but the church would be celebrating the following Sunday, May 6. He said several former pastors would be returning for the two services — the first of which he said would be conducted in German — and he would be detailing the history of music at the church.

Richter said a "church style picnic" and several additional festivities would take place on the church grounds following the services.

In other business the council:

* Approved a special event request from Katie Walker of the Chamber of Commerce to hold the annual 2nd Friday events for the months of June, July and August.

* Submitted a Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant application to U.S. Department of Transportation for $25 million to replace St. Bernard Bridge and widen a portion of U.S. Highway 278.

* Submitted a grant application the Appalachian Regional Commission through ADECA for $1 million to construct a new hangar at the Cullman Regional Airport.

* Amended portions of the city's zoning ordinance pertaining to "vape shops."

* Awarded the $6.1 million dollar bid for Mann Subbasin Sewer Rehabilitation to Pipeworks Plus which came in roughly 20 percent under the original projected cost.