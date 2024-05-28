The Cudahy Nature Preserve is officially an old-growth forest. Find out what that means.

Beneath the sounds of airplanes landing at the nearby Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and beside the growl of cars on College Avenue is a time capsule of trees and foliage.

The Cudahy Nature Preserve, which is actually in Oak Creek, at 501 E. College Ave., was recently designated as an Old-Growth Forest.

“This mature forest is here for all generations to appreciate,” the designation sign reads. “Please treat it gently.”

The Cudahy Nature Preserve at 501 E. College Ave. has been designated an Old-Growth Forest. The preserve includes a 1-mile hiking trail.

What's an old-growth forest and what's the Old-Growth Forest Network?

The Old-Growth Forest Network is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that identifies native, old-growth forests in hopes to protect them. It is the only such national network in the United States, according to the official website.

The goal is to protect the less than 5% of Western original forests and less than 1% of Eastern original forests that remain standing.

Wisconsin is home to eight old-growth forests, including the southern mesic forest at the Cudahy Nature Preserve.

What’s in the Cudahy Nature Preserve?

The preserve includes forest with northern and southern uplands separated by a small perennial stream and adjacent wetlands.

Inventories on plants have identified 198 native plant species and 54 different native trees and shrubs.

“Approximately 75% of the woodland would be of an age class that would be considered old growth forest and the oldest trees are likely 200+ years of age,” the Old-Growth Forest Network website says.

The preserve is also a stopover site for the 121 species of migratory birds that have been spotted to date.

What else can visitors expect to see at the Cudahy Nature Preserve?

Pulling into the preserve, visitors will find a handful of parking spaces to their right. Driving forward is a small loop allowing cars to turn around. Once parked, hikers walk a short distance to the trailhead which is capped with a pavilion.

The Forked Aster Hiking Trail System snakes through the preserve with a map of the trails depicted carved into a wooden sign at the trailhead. The looped trail is approximately 1 mile long.

What are the hours of the preserve?

The park space is open from sunrise until 10 p.m. daily. No camping or hunting is allowed.

