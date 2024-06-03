Cucumbers shipped to 14 states recalled over Salmonella concerns

A produce company is recalling cucumbers it shipped to 14 states over concerns they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida, said in a voluntary recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website that testing on a sample in Pennsylvania had revealed the presence of the bacteria.

The FDA is conducting whole-genome sequencing to determine if this sample is related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation, according to the release.

The states that received the cucumbers are: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

They were shipped between May 17 through May 21.

The company said the products were “unlikely” to be in stores, but that consumers should check with their retailer or place of purchase to verify whether the cucumbers had been sold where they shop.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com