Cucumbers Recalled From 14 States Due to Salmonella Risk

Check your fridge!

Simply Recipes / Getty Images

Cucumber season is finally here, and I'll be slicing them all summer for crunchy sandwiches, refreshing salads, and spicy noodles. It's my favorite vegetable—if you ever run into me, ask me for 50 ideas for how to enjoy them, and I'll rattle them off for you.

Before you get too excited, check your fridge because there is a cucumber recall. On May 31, Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. voluntarily recalled whole cucumbers that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on June 1. It said, "The recall was initiated after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed the company that a product sample tested positive for the bacteria. The FDA is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if this sample is related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation."

The recalled cucumbers were shipped between May 17 and May 21 to distribution centers that service grocery stores, restaurants, and wholesalers in 14 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 1.5 to two inches in diameter, and five to nine inches long. The company noted that mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in the recall.

What Is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that may be fatal for young children, the elderly, and those with a compromised immune system. Signs of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, and dehydration. The FDA reported no confirmed illnesses related to this recall; however, the investigation is ongoing.



What To Do If You Have the Recalled Products at Home

The FDA's report states that the recalled cucumbers are unlikely to be available for sale. Fresh Start Produce Sales has notified its customers about the recall and requested that they be discarded.

If you believe you have the recalled cucumbers at home, you should not eat them. Discard them and wash your hands immediately. Salmonella can survive in the refrigerator and freezer, so if you believe you stored the potentially contaminated cucumbers that were part of the recall in your fridge, follow the FDA's guide for cleaning and sanitizing surfaces.

If you have questions, contact the company at 1-888-364-2993 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

Read the original article on Simply Recipes.