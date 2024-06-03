Cucumber recall in 14 states, including Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall of cucumbers potentially contaminated with salmonella in 14 states, including Ohio.

According to the FDA, the potentially contaminated cucumbers from Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida were shipped to wholesalers and distributors from May 17 through May 21, 2024.

The cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons, directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers and food service distributors in these states:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Maryland

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

According to the FDA, the recalled cucumbers are dark green, about 1.5 – 2 inches in diameter and about 5-9 inches long.

“Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in this recall,” the recall alert said.

According to the FDA, the recall was issued after a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture product sample of the cucumbers tested positive for salmonella.

“Although these cucumbers are unlikely in the marketplace, anyone with the recalled product should not consume it and should destroy and discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund,” the recall alert said. “Consumers should check with their retailer or place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop.”

Anyone with additional questions about the recall is asked to contact Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. at 1-888-364-2993.

