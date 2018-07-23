Cubs Fan Steals Foul Ball From Kid But The Little Guy Still Wins

An adult Chicago Cubs fan took finders-keepers liberties at Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field, appearing to steal a foul ball intended for a child.

Cubs first base coach Will Venable tossed a foul ball at the boy during the Cubs-Cardinals game. But the ball dropped under the lad. A fan in the next row snatched it and had a laugh with two companions.

Not cool.

When going to a baseball game, DON'T be this guy. pic.twitter.com/pAeiRN6Q2X — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 22, 2018

But the Cubs’ organization was looking out for the little guy.

The team tweeted a photo of the boy with two baseballs, including one signed by All-Star second baseman Javy Baez. That “should take care of it,” the team wrote.

Chicago’s “Sports Talk Live” host David Kaplan later tweeted that the Cubs told him the man who snagged the ball actually had helped the boy get a ball earlier. “Guy is A-OK so let it go people,” Kaplan wrote.

Still, anyone thinking of swiping a foul ball from a child should check out this Ozzy Man video on the subject:

May you never run afoul of the Ozzy Man.

H/T For The Win