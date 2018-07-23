Cubs Fan Steals Foul Ball From Kid But The Little Guy Still Wins

An adult Chicago Cubs fan took finders-keepers liberties at Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field, appearing to steal a foul ball intended for a child.
Cubs first base coach Will Venable tossed a foul ball at the boy during the Cubs-Cardinals game. But the ball dropped under the lad. A fan in the next row snatched it and had a laugh with two companions.
Not cool.
When going to a baseball game, DON'T be this guy. pic.twitter.com/pAeiRN6Q2X— Cut4 (@Cut4) July 22, 2018
But the Cubs’ organization was looking out for the little guy.
The team tweeted a photo of the boy with two baseballs, including one signed by All-Star second baseman Javy Baez. That “should take care of it,” the team wrote.
A @javy23baez signed ball should take care of it. #EverybodyInpic.twitter.com/4YzUlG8qfN— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2018
Chicago’s “Sports Talk Live” host David Kaplan later tweeted that the Cubs told him the man who snagged the ball actually had helped the boy get a ball earlier. “Guy is A-OK so let it go people,” Kaplan wrote.
Still, anyone thinking of swiping a foul ball from a child should check out this Ozzy Man video on the subject:
May you never run afoul of the Ozzy Man.
H/T For The Win
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.