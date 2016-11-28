    1 / 29

    Cuba mourns Fidel Castro

    A photograph of Cuba’s late President Fidel Castro stands in tribute to him inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba on Nov. 28, 2016. (Enrique De La Osa/Reuters)

    Cuba mourns Fidel Castro

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Cubans will begin massing on Havana’s Revolution Square on Monday to commemorate Fidel Castro, the communist guerrilla leader who led a revolution in 1959 and ruled the Caribbean island for half a century.

    Castro died on Friday at the age of 90, a decade after stepping down due to poor health and ceding power to his brother Raúl Castro.

    Castro was cremated on Saturday and a nine-day period of mourning was declared. His ashes will be carried in a cortege to a final resting place in Santiago de Cuba, the city in eastern Cuba where he launched the revolution.

    The government has invited people to Revolution Square for a two-day ceremony starting at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT). The urn holding the late leader’s ashes could be displayed. (Reuters)

    See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.