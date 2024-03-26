Cuba Gooding Jr. added as defendant in sexual assault suit against Diddy

Cuba Gooding Jr. is under fire after officially being added to the lawsuit against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to court documents obtained by the Daily News.

Just hours after the federal raids at Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday, lawyers for producer Rodney Jones amended his claims of sexual harassment and assault, adding Cuba Gooding Jr. to the list of defendants in the court documents.

The allegations against Gooding say an assault took place during a January 2023 trip on Combs’ yacht.

Jones says Diddy was “grooming him to pass him off to his friends,” according to the suit

It goes on to say that, while alone with the actor in a studio on the yacht Gooding “began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders.”

The filing also states that Jones “was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr.”

After rejecting the actor’s “advances,” Jones alleges Gooding “did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away.”

The complaint also includes photos of Gooding touching Jones and says they were taken during the trip in question.

Gooding was previously mentioned in the suit filed in February only as “a relevant actor who has fallen from grace due to several sexual assault lawsuits and a recent guilty plea for sexual assault.”

Gooding in 2022 pleaded guilty to kissing a woman at a nightclub in New York against her will. He later withdrew that plea and got a lesser harassment charge after completing alcohol and behavior counseling.