BALTIMORE -- The Tree Commission of Baltimore, Ohio celebrated Arbor Day 2024 by planting a Redpointe® Maple (Acer rubrum) at the high school property of Liberty Union-Thurston on Sunday, April 28.

Cub Scouts from Troop 187 assisted with the planting and then were rewarded with snacks and a small bareroot Serviceberry tree to take home and plant.

The Tree Commission also recently completed a project in conjunction with the agriculture classes at Liberty Union High School under the direction of teachers Chris Turner and Brandon Thomas, to help landscape and fulfill the zoning requirements for Schaffner’s Restaurant and Drive-in in Baltimore. Last spring students helped plant multiple trees and flower beds on the same property. This spring, they planted almost 40 trees and shrubs for screening.

Finally, the Village of Baltimore was recently awarded a $40,000 urban forestry grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Baltimore was one of very few small communities to receive this grant. The grant project will consist of three phases. The village will perform a street tree inventory this summer to create a database for managing trees on village property.

Phase two will include priority pruning and removal work identified during the inventory. The final phase in the spring of 2025 will be planting new trees along various streets.

The commission is encouraging community outreach and input and would also like to hear from people about where new trees are most needed.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Cub Scouts plan tree at Liberty Union High School for Arbor Day