CU and USAFA forge research and mentorship partnership

(US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) has partnered with the University of Colorado (CU) School of Medicine to provide mutual support with research, mentorship, and collaborative initiatives.

The partnership agreement facilitates academic collaboration between USAFA and CU Anschutz Medical Campus in developing exceptional leaders and improving the care of US military service members. It allows faculty, cadets, and students to participate in research and mentorship opportunities.

“Research helps us create exceptional leaders who know how to take risks and how to fail,” said Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre, the Academy’s dean of the faculty. “It helps you stand back up again, try it in a different way, look at the problem differently. We’re always looking for new ways for our cadets to dive into real-world problems, so that’s one of the things we’re so excited about with this collaboration.”

Academy faculty and cadets will have access to facilities such as the CU Center for Combat Medicine and Battlefield Research, which aims to turn military medical gains into better health care for all. CU School of Medicine faculty and students can use the Academy’s engineering facilities and Human Performance Laboratory to apply sports science principles to improve athletic teams and individual performance through testing, research, training, and education.

“This is a very happy occasion for us and formalizes something that we always seek to have, which is a mutually beneficial partnership with colleagues in the state,” said John J. Reilly Jr., MD, dean of the CU School of Medicine.

