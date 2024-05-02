CU Boulder launches search for School of Education dean

May 2—The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday it's launching the search for a permanent dean for the School of Education.

Provost Russell Moore plans to bring finalists to campus this fall and name a permanent dean in the spring of 2025. Moore has selected individuals to serve on the search committee and is in the process of engaging an executive search firm to assist in the national search.

Fernando Rosario-Ortiz is serving as interim dean of the school after Kathy Schultz announced her resignation in October, citing the departure of four women of color faculty.