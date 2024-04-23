CU Boulder to host two-day sustainability summit

Apr. 23—The University of Colorado Boulder will hold its annual Campus Sustainability Summit on Wednesday and Thursday for people to learn more about and advance sustainability measures on campus.

Topics include decarbonization, student awards, global citizenship and plastics.

All events are free and open to the public and will be held at CU Boulder's University Memorial Center, 1669 Euclid Ave., in various rooms. For a full schedule of events, visit css24.sched.com.