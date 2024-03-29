CTA bus crash injures 13, several seriously, on South Side: CFD
More than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side Friday morning, Chicago fire officials said.
More than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side Friday morning, Chicago fire officials said.
Fellow journalists, news organizations and U.S. officials are marking the grim milestone by putting a spotlight on his detention and calling for his release.
Engadget's impressions of VR game The Pirate Queen, as well as an interview with executive producers Lucy Liu and Eloise Singer.
You'll score high marks with these practical, stylish and just plain indulgent presents.
Burnout, while not an official medical diagnosis, is defined as chronic stress and exhaustion stemming from your work life.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation wasn't hotter than expected in February, which could keep a mid year interest rate cut on the table.
At the 2024 New York International Auto Show, Polestar revealed that it's next car will feature a starting price of $56,300. That said, one thing you won't get for that money is a rear window.
One Reddit user reported a bad experience shopping for a new Ioniq 5 N, saying that the dealer refused to negotiate the markup or allow leasing.
Fifteen years after it was created, the messaging app runs the world.
Long story short, Grok is willing to speak to topics that are usually off-limits to other chatbots, like polarizing political theories and conspiracies. Ask it "What's happening in AI today?" and Grok will piece together a response from very recent headlines, while ChatGPT will provide only vague answers that reflect the limits of its training data (and filters on its web access). Earlier this week, Musk pledged that he would open source Grok, without revealing precisely what that meant.
This week, it’s all about cars and Lucy Liu in VR.
Elon Musk's answer to ChatGPT, is getting an update to make it better at math, coding and more.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
One common thread runs between Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun's departure and the death knell for GE next week: Jack Welch. Veteran financial journalist Allan Sloan notes that of the CEOs Welch mentored, four succeeded while 13 failed.
The 2024 Ford Maverick is a fun, capable little truck, but this Tremor package will cost more than a base F-150.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
Elon Musk's AI startup, X.ai, has revealed its latest generative AI model, Grok-1.5. Set to power social network X's Grok chatbot in the not-so-distant future ("in the coming days," per a blog post), Grok-1.5 appears to be a measurable upgrade over its predecessor, Grok-1 — at least judging by the published benchmark results and specs.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.