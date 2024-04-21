CT woman, 79, killed in head-on crash in Chaplin

A 79-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a head-on crash on Route 6 in Chaplin Saturday morning, police said.

Beverly Elwood was riding in the passenger seat of a Nissan Murano driven by 77-year-old John Elwood just after 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police Troop D.

John Elwood of Mansfield was driving in the eastbound lane near 238 Willimantic Road when he reportedly crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Nissan Maxima, state police said.

Beverly Elwood died at the scene, while John Elwood suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

The driver of the Maxima, a 40-year-old man from Windham, and a 38-year-old woman who was riding in the passenger seat also suffered minor injuries, state police said.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for medical attention, records show.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the involved vehicles on the road before the crash, is asked to contact Trooper Jordan Barlie at 860-779-4900.