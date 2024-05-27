CT TikToker goes viral for hapless kitchen fire reaction, hopes 'people can learn' from her mistake

A Connecticut TikToker is going viral after posting a video showing her tripping over her couch while trying to escape an out-of-control kitchen fire.

The footage shared on an account operated in part by LaTeasha Brost, which now has 6 million views, was captured by a pet camera in her apartment’s living room.

"Fire! Babe, we have a fire!" Brost is first heard telling her wife in the clip as a cooking pan bursts into flames. "Babe, what [do] I do?"

"I don’t know, go outside," she responds. Brost then tries to douse the flames in the kitchen sink – but it makes the fire worse.

The video ends with Brost running toward an exit and dropping the flaming pan, but she falls to the ground after tripping over her couch.

The fire eventually went out after the pan hit the floor.

"It’s okay if you laugh… there was no apartment damage and luckily only received 2nd degree burns. This is exactly what you SHOULD NOT DO!" she later wrote on TikTok.

"Sharing this because we didn’t know what to do and although we are very embarrassed, we hope people can learn from this, so they don’t make the same mistake as we did," she added.

Brost said in another clip that she panicked.

"When that happens, you really don’t have much time to think and the only thing I could think of was you put a fire out with water," she said. "Obviously, you do not put an oil fire out with water. And I knew this, but at the time, my brain was everywhere."

"Other people are asking, why did I throw the pan? Well the truth is, I was holding it and I was getting burned and it literally was so hot that I just let go," she also said. "Had I not done that I would have had much worse. My burns are only second-degree so I’m very lucky."





