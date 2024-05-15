CT teen faces robbery charges in connection with carjacking spree

Police have arrested a Waterbury teen who allegedly went on a carjacking spree in multiple towns in March.

Tyssan Woods, 18, was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery and attempted first-degree robbery, according to the Norwalk Police Department.

The charges stem from a carjacking and attempted carjacking in Norwalk on March 28 which preceded the report of two carjackings in Stamford, police said.

Norwalk officers received the report of an attempted carjacking at gunpoint just after 5 a.m. in the area of Westport Avenue and, as officers were en route, police were alerted to an armed carjacking in the same area.

Police discovered that a BMW X3 was stolen during the carjacking and was used in the attempted carjacking.

About 20 minutes later, police in Stamford received reports of two carjackings.

Norwalk police later in the morning found the BMW after it was damaged and abandoned.

The Detective Bureau took over the investigation and later learned that members of the Waterbury Police Department arrested Woods after he was reportedly found driving a vehicle stolen in Stamford, police said. Norwalk detectives interviewed Woods in Waterbury after he was taken into custody and were later able to tie him to the carjacking and attempted carjacking in Norwalk, according to police.

“The Norwalk Police Department would like to thank the Stamford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, Waterbury Police Department and the ATF for their collaborative efforts in this investigation,” Lt. Tomasz Podgorski said in a statement.

Woods was charged Tuesday after Norwalk police obtained two warrants for his arrest. He was arraigned later in the day in Stamford Superior Court and remains held on a total of $1.5 million in bonds in both cases.

Woods is due back in court on July 17.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Barron at 203-854-3031 or JBarron@norwalkct.gov.