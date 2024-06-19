CT teen charged smoke shop burglary, attempted break-in same day

Police have charged a teen in a burglary at a smoke shop in Norwalk in March and an attempted break-in a few miles away the same day.

Tyssan Woods, 18, of Waterbury faces charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and attempted third-degree burglary, according to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police Department.

Evarts said investigators were able to tie Woods to a burglary on March 26 at the Utopia Smoke Shop on Connecticut Avenue. They were also able to connect him to an attempted burglary the same day at the Mohegan Smoke Shop on Westport Avenue a few miles away, according to Evarts.

The investigation into both incidents was conducted by the Norwalk Detective Bureau. It involved reviewing video surveillance as well as collaborating with other law enforcement agencies.

Following the investigation, police obtained a warrant for Woods and arrested him Tuesday.

He was initially held on $225,000 bond and appeared later in the day at Stamford Superior Court, Evarts said.

During the hearing, Woods’ bail was increased to $500,000 and the cases were continued until July 17, records show. He remains in custody.