CT restaurant owner faces additional charges of stalking employee following recent child porn arrest

The owner of a Guilford restaurant — who was recently charged with possession of child pornography — was arrested again and is facing stalking and voyeurism charges as well as violating a restraining order obtained by one of his employees, police said.

Barna “Bruno Banani” Lengyel, the 53-year-old owner of Amarone Restaurant, was arrested on a warrant on Monday and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order, two counts of voyeurism, eavesdropping, first-degree stalking and risk of injury to a minor, according to the Guilford Police Department.

Lengyel was arrested on March 1 and charged with possession of child pornography. While searching his restaurant, investigators found numerous depictions of illegal pornographic materials involving children, records show.

CT man arrested after police reportedly find child pornography at restaurant

Both arrests stem from an ongoing investigation into a harassment claim made against Lengyel by an employee at Amarone Restaurant. The victim reported being in a dating relationship with Lengyel, who was allegedly supporting the victim’s family in exchange for their relationship, police said.

Before filing the claim, the victim discovered that Lengyel had placed a camera in their house to record the bedroom, according to police. The victim also alleged that Lengyel had “an intimate photograph” that had been taken at the restaurant without the victim’s knowledge.

The victim quit their job and contacted the police, obtaining a full restraining order against Lengyel. Lengyel then allegedly used other employees to try to talk to the victim by dropping off groceries, money and a cell phone, police said.

Lengyel also allegedly met the victim near their residence to give them money for rent and tried to proposition them for sex at a local motel, according to police.

Investigators executed search warrants at Amarone Restaurant and Lengyel’s Wallingford home. They found child pornography on some of his devices — prompting the first arrest — along with “evidence of voyeurism targeting the victim,” police said.

Lengyel was released on a $500,000 bond for the child porn charges and an additional $250,000 bond for Monday’s charges, records show.

An investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guilford Police Department’s Detective Unit at 203-453-8061.