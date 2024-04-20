CT has a popular bridge with a strange name. Here’s why and what to know about a $6M repair project.

Yes, this Connecticut bridge has a funny name.

And now the So-called Singing Bridge needs work.

So an online public information meeting will be held May 9 about replacing the open steel deck on the Singing Bridge, which takes Route 1 over the Patchogue River in Westbrook.

The bridge is a 120-foot long, single-span truss bridge known for the sounds vehicles make as they cross over. It was built in 1925 and replaced in 2004.

The bridge and its quirky sound are so popular that the owner of a nearby marina once said, “It’s definitely a sensual moment” going over it. “You hear the bridge and smell the salt air, and you know you’re at the beach.”

And, as the Courant has reported, the span “It remains the crossroads of summer activity. Beach visitors cross over and boaters go under.”

The bridge got its name shortly after it was built by the Chapman Holbrook Co. of Westbrook.

“The purpose of this project is to address the deficiencies in the bridge deck identified by recent inspections and to maintain the major components in a state of good repair, improving the safety for both motorists and pedestrians,” said state Department of Transportation Project Manager Isuf Vlashi, in a statement.

“We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback and questions with the CTDOT project team as the project heads into final design.”

The proposed project includes replacing the deck and repairing the steel superstructure and concrete substructure, according to the statement.

The project also would add about 800 feet of sidewalk to connect sidewalk at Hammock Road to that about 260 feet east of the bridge.

The DOT said there will be right-of-way impacts, including partial property takes, slope easements and a temporary construction easement.

The project is scheduled to begin in spring 2027 at a cost of about $5.67 million. It would be paid for with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. For instructions on how to access the meeting, ways to provide comments and how to ask questions, visit bit.ly/singing-bridge.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the DOT YouTube channel; no registration is required.

Members of the public can submit comments and questions during the two-week public comment period after the meeting, ending May 23. Email DOTProject0154-0127@ct.gov, or Isuf Vlashi at isuf.vlashi@ct.gov or call 860-594-3389. Reference State Project No. 0154-0127 in your email or voicemail.

