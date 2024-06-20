CT police tried pulling over SUV and young girl ran off hiding a gun. Now a man faces prison again

A Bridgeport man who was on supervised release from prison has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm after police spotted a young girl running from his SUV clutching a handgun, officials said.

Jorge “Capone” Morales, 38, was previously sentenced to federal prison for selling heroin to a woman who fatally overdosed on the drug. While on supervised release in that case, he was found in possession of a loaded Glock 22 semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

On December 17, 2021, police in Bridgeport pulled over an SUV Morales was driving. The vehicle had reportedly been spotted near the scene of a shooting earlier that day, officials said. But before the SUV pulled over, a young girl reportedly jumped out and ran from the vehicle, holding an object close to her chest, court records show. Officers then apprehended the girl, who dropped a handgun.

According to court records, the gun belonged to Morales and investigators learned that, as he was being pulled over, he told the girl to take the gun and run.

Morales had previously been released from federal prison in September 2019 following a 46-month sentence and was on a period of supervised release, records show.

Morales’ sentence stemmed from an investigation that found that he had sold heroin to a 21-year-old woman who then died of an overdose in April 2016, officials said.

Morales has also previously been convicted on drug and firearm charges, according to officials.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm, along with additional penalties for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 10, officials said.