CT police officer saves newborn deer

Granby police are saying they work to serve not only the people who live in town, but also the animals after an officer saved a newborn deer Saturday morning.

The department received a call around 8:42 a.m. of a deer giving birth on Running Pine Road and sent an officer to the scene. Officer Nichole Abalan found the newborn deer alone and noticed it had labored breathing and was cold to the touch, police said.

She wrapped the fawn in blankets and stimulated the fawn to breathe, police said.

The fawn began breathing normally and Officer Alaban left it in the sun, hoping its mother would return. The mother deer did return and took the fawn into the woods, police said.

While working to care for the fawn Alanna was in contact with her mother, Jen Alaban, Granby’s animal control officer who relayed communications with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“Granby Police Officer Nichole Abalan, as pictured, and Animal Control Jen Abalan, (daughter-mother) worked in conjunction to serve not only the people of Granby, but all inhabitants of Granby,” police said.