CT nonprofit hit by repeated burglaries getting federal funds

A Connecticut nonprofit that was the victim of repeated burglaries is getting a major boost.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced Tuesday the Angel of Edgewood in Hartford is set to receive $709,000 in federal funds.

The Hartford nonprofit has been the victim of burglaries over the last few weeks, where founder Jendayi Scott-Miller said thousands of dollars in donated items were taken from the nonprofit’s Franklin Avenue warehouse. Among the items stolen included air conditioners, TVs, clothes and jackets, toys and LEGO sets.

“These guys were professionals that literally vandalized and terrorized a great community organization,” Blumenthal said at a press conference. “I was inspired to come to their aid and I am here to say we are not abandoning the Angel of Edgewood.”

Despite the doors being locked, police believe the thieves climbed through a trash chute to enter the building. The chute has now been welded shut, Scott-Miller said. But despite closing the chute, thieves struck again after tampering with the front door on June 3, police said.

“She is known by a lot of different names, but the one that really fits her is the Angel of Edgewood. And there’s a reason for it, because she helps so many people,” Blumenthal said at a press conference. “I’ve seen it at work. The toys and back to school extravaganza at Dunkin’ Park. I have been there for the Thanksgiving meals that are not just about eating, but dedication and hope. We all know even angels need a little lift once in a while. We can’t count only on heaven to give our angels help. Sometimes they need a little help from elsewhere.”

Blumenthal said that the funds will go towards boosting security and construction to ensure the warehouse is safer from theft. The funds are coming from an earmark on a congressional bill, according to his office.

“We know the need is there. This is one of the most food insecure and income challenged areas in our entire state,” Blumenthal said. “We’re going to make sure they can continue their great work and make sure we can provide the security they need. That involves better construction and more protection.”

