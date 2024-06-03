CT nonprofit burglarized for a second time in less than a week

Less than a week after thieves stole thousands in merchandise from a local nonprofit, the same building has been burglarized again.

Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the Angel of Edgewood building on Franklin Avenue was burglarized for a second time on Monday. The 911 call was placed by founder Jendayi Scottt-Miller after she noticed the front door was jammed around 9 a.m. Monday morning. Scott-Miller said she had been sleeping outside of the building at night since the original burglary last week, but decided to take a break and go home Sunday night.

“I came back Monday morning and when I put the key in, the door wasn’t opening. The inside lock was slanted across. Another gentleman walked up and tried it and couldn’t get it open. I just didn’t have a good feeling. I thought somebody is in there or was in there. That’s when I immediately called 911.”

Scott-Miller said that several more items including toys were taken from the building. The theft comes several thousands of dollars worth of items, including air conditioners, TVs, clothes and jackets, toys and LEGO sets, were stolen last week.

“During the last robbery they bagged several items in grocery carts by the door,” Scott-Miller said. “We were able to go through some of that, but not all of it. That’s what they got this time around. All of those items near the door are now gone. It’s devastating”

Boisvert said the investigation remains active and that items were collected for evidence.

Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com.